AUBURN — No charges will be brought against an Auburn Police officer involved in a police-action shooting on July 23, DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner said Thursday.
Officer Adam Barton acted in self-defense when he shot Trevor Storey in the waist area, Winebrenner said in a news release.
“Officer Barton acted to defend himself against Trevor Storey, who had pulled a look-alike gun from his pocket after being told multiple times to get his hands up.
“Therefore, the State of Indiana has no case against Officer Barton for his actions in this incident,” Winebrenner wrote.
Winebrenner said Indiana law recognizes a right of self-defense, saying in Indiana Code 35-41-3-2©: “A person is justified in using reasonable force against any other person to protect the person or a third person from what the person reasonably believes to be the imminent use of unlawful force.
“However, a person: (1) is justified in using deadly force; and (2) does not have a duty to retreat; if the person reasonably believes that force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to the person or a third person or the commission of a forcible felony. No person, employer, or estate of a person in this state shall be placed in legal jeopardy of any kind whatsoever for protecting the person or a third person by reasonable means necessary.”
Storey has been charged with Intimidation, a Level 6 felony, as a result of the incident. He also faces a habitual offender enhancement of any sentence he might receive if he is convicted.
“The fact that he has been charged is merely an accusation, and he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” Winebrenner said about Storey.
In a video hearing Monday, DeKalb Superior Court II Judge Monte Brown entered a preliminary not-guilty plea for Storey and appointed the DeKalb County Public Defender’s office to represent him.
An affidavit of probable cause for arresting Storey on the intimidation charge, filed by Indiana State Police Detective S. Michael Carroll, became available Monday. It describes the events on the morning of July 23 at 1822 Phillip St. in south Auburn that led to the shooting.
At the end of his account, Carroll concluded, “Mr. Storey made an aggressive movement” toward Auburn Police Officer Adam Barton during a lawful traffic stop, “then attempted to pull what looked to be a gun from his pocket, causing Officer Barton to be in fear of his life.”
Barton fired one shot toward the location of the gun, near Storey’s waist, the affidavit says.
