AUBURN — Some owners still will be driving their classic cars around Auburn on Labor Day weekend — even though their parent club is not coming to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
A survey of local classic owners found several are planning come to the festival despite the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club’s decision to cancel its annual reunion in Auburn.
On June 20, club officers decided they could not conduct their reunion safely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The club had been meeting every fall since 1956 in Auburn, home of the Auburn Automobile Co. that built their classic cars.
Organizers of the annual festival said last month they are planning to go ahead with the festival in spite of the coronavirus outbreak across the nation and world. Events are scheduled to start Aug. 29, with most occurring Sept. 3-5.
The club’s traditional “Parade of Classics” has been a centerpiece of the festival since the beginning. Whether or not it occurs, the festival includes numerous other events such as a cruise-in for special-interest cars of all eras, free concerts downtown, food vendors and two collector-car auctions.
This year’s festival might be “be like days of old when the club was in town and nobody else really noticed,” said Andy LaRowe of Auburn, who owns a classic Auburn auto. It took a decade until Auburn leaders began to embrace the club’s reunion as a tourist attraction in the mid-1960s, formally organizing the festival in 1969.
“Yes, I will have my car in and around town for Labor Day weekend. I know of a few others that will ‘be around’ as in the past,” LaRowe said.
Although an annual steak fry for ACD Club members is canceled, “a similar cookout at a private residence is going to happen,” LaRowe added.
Auburn native Steve Butler of Fort Wayne said his family members will bring “at least seven cars” to the festival’s Parade of Classics if it takes place.
“As you know, our family’s connection with Auburn-built cars pre-dates the cars, with at least two ancestors working at the buggy companies, Kiblinger and Eckhart. We plan to keep the heritage and tradition alive and will support the local event any way possible,” Mike Butler said.
Craig and Nancy Bassett of Auburn and their family intend to bring their two classic cars to festival events.
“Even though many of our club friends will not be with us physically, they will be with us in our hearts,” the Bassetts said in an email message. “No matter who attends or how many, this is still the world’s greatest classic car show.”
“We intend to participate in the ACD Festival to the extent possible,” said car owners Jon and Peg Bill of Auburn. “However, since no one can predict what the COVID-19 situation will be two months from now, we will wait until then to make our decision.”
The Bills’ message added, “The good news is that the recent ACDA Museum’s ‘Cars and Coffee’ and the ACD Festival’s Third Thursday Cruise-In events have demonstrated that the citizens of northeast Indiana can enjoy the automobile hobby without apparent excessive endangerment to their health.
“The ACD Club’s situation is certainly understandable, considering that many members must travel a great distance for the reunion,” the Bills said.
This year’s health risks will keep one northeastern Indiana club member from traveling to Auburn for the festival, however.
“I will not be bring my Auburn to town to participate in any of the festivities. I just don’t see how I can practice social distancing, which is so important during this coronavirus pandemic. Tough decision for me, but I have to opt out for 2020,” wrote Dr. David Pepple of Fort Wayne.
Paul Marken of Columbia City cited an additional reason for not bringing his classic Cord automobile to Auburn this year.
“I would have considered displaying my car, but decided to take this time and do some major body work,” he wrote. “I normally would not have started this project until after Labor Day weekend. This unique opportunity gives me more than a year to finish before the next reunion.”
Neither distance nor the risk of disease will keep one classic car owner from traveling to Auburn.
“I am planning on bringing at least one Auburn to the festival this year and displaying it and participating in whatever the festival has,” said Jay Lawson of Kalamazoo, Michigan, a former Auburn resident who owns two 1930s Auburn cars. “I plan on being in Auburn the weekend before the festival starts and will be there the whole time.”
