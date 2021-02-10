An outpouring of support was voiced from a variety of political sources in Indiana following news of the Friday death of former first lady Susan Bayh, wife of former Indiana governor and Sen. Evan Bayh, a Democrat.
Here’s a sampling:
“Janet and I were saddened to learn about the passing of former First Lady Susan Bayh. She was an extraordinary and radiant public servant, wife, mother and friend, who leaves a remarkable impact on our state and nation. I ask all Hoosiers to join us in praying and being there for the Bayh family.”
— Gov. Eric Holcomb
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh. She was always a bright face to see at the Statehouse and throughout our state. She led Hoosiers by example and always wanted what was best for Indiana. My heart goes out to the Bayh family and I encourage Hoosiers everywhere to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.”
— Lt. Gov. Susanne Crouch
{p dir=”ltr”}“Indiana Democrats are absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of one of our most cherished Hoosiers. Susan Bayh dedicated her life to her state and to her family — and alongside her husband worked at solving some of the state’s toughest problems while improving the lives of all Hoosiers across Indiana. Susan was a leading voice for so many women, and her passion for her husband, her sons, and the future of Indiana are just some of the ways we will remember her. I will never forget attending a large event as an elementary school student in the 1980s and hearing from our First Lady, Mrs. Bayh. Countless others surely have similar stories, and we are all better for her leadership and her life.
“As we mourn her, we will be holding Senator Bayh, Beau and Nick close in our thoughts, prayers and condolences as members of our Indiana Democratic family.”
—John Zody, Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party
