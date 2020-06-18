HOWE — The former Howe Military School campus in Howe is about to become busy again.
Phil Malone, president of the school’s board of directors announced this week that World Olivet Assembly purchased the school. A New York-based religious organization, Olivet paid $3 million in cash for the property and its buildings.
The 50-plus-acre site, home of the Howe Military Academy for more than 135 years, closed in 2019 in part due to declining enrollment and was put up for sale.
Malone said he handed over the keys to the campus on Wednesday. Olivet officials said workers will start the task of rehabilitating several of the campus buildings within two weeks so that the organization can use its classrooms and dormitories for students this fall.
Malone said Olivet bought the campus sight unseen after viewing aerial photographs of Howe online.
A news release issued by Olivet said the Howe campus will become an educational facility for the World Olivet Assembly. The release says the organization plans to move forward quickly with maintenance and campus enhancement activities. At full capacity, they expect the Howe campus to accommodate 400 students, as well as faculty and staff.
Malone said Olivet leadership told him they plan to have students on campus this fall, meeting all state-issued COVID-19 recommendations for educational institutions.
On its website, the World Olivet Assembly, which consists of an international assembly of churches and ministries, describes itself as “a global gathering of evangelical churches and para-church organizations existing for the advancement of world mission.”
Phone calls placed to World Olivet Assembly’s offices in New York to address the purchase of the Howe campus were not returned.
Malone said the Howe board of directors would gather one last time to formally dissolve that board, and create a smaller organization which will act as a foundation aimed at overseeing the funds raised by the sale of the property and use those monies as an endowment.
