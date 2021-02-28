ORLAND — Two Orland brothers have died from injuries they sustained in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in rural Steuben County, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tyler Michael Curtis, 16, died at the crash scene. He reportedly was driving a 2012 Lexus IS2 at a high rate of speed and lost control after driving over a small hill, traveling off the east side of the road and striking a tree nearly head-on and splitting the car in two, said a news release from the sheriff’s department.
Chace Curtis, 14, died from his injuries Friday in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Detective Chris Emerick said.
The crash occurred on C.R. 675W, south of S.R. 120, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tyler Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County coroner. Chace Curtis was transported by Samaritan Helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition Thursday night. His death was reported by Emerick at about 10 a.m. Friday.
The report said it was not known whether the boys were wearing seat belts. Airbags in the car did deploy. The roadway was clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Officers were on the scene Friday morning and planned to conduct aerial surveillance Friday afternoon, Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene Thursday by Orland Fire Rescue, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Samaritan Helicopter and the Angola Police Department.
Schoolmates react
Friday morning, at first just a couple, then many more Prairie Heights High School students started gathering at the scene of the wreck.
One was Gavin Roberts, a Prairie Heights wrestling teammate of Tyler Curtis, whom he considered one of his best friends.
As Roberts and his fellow Prairie Heights High School classmates congregated, they cried and hugged, their faces reddened from grief and the early morning chill.
They sifted through debris along C.R. 675W, left behind from the Thursday night wreck, searching for anything to grasp.
Classmate Chloe Riehl bent over to pick up an item and showed her friends. It was a set of sunglasses frames that apparently belonged to Tyler Curtis.
“No, no,” one of the three girls looking at the glasses said.
They stood in a circle, silent, staring at the ground.
Roberts looked at Riehl, both with expressions of disbelief.
“I can’t believe it,” Riehl said, her friends echoing her sentiment between their tears.
“It is with heavy hearts that the Prairie Heights community mourns the loss of two of our students. Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy,” said a statement from Jeff Reed, superintendent of Prairie Heights Community Schools.
The school made available counselors, members of the clergy and other adults for support Friday. Reed said as long as students seek out help, it will be available well into the future.
“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” Reed said. “Counselors will continue to be on hand to offer any needed emotional support to staff and students in the coming days as we grieve this tragic loss. As always, in times of crisis and loss, we know that our Panther community will rally around one another as we are #PantherStrong!”
Winter homecoming activities scheduled for Friday were called off.
“We have counselors, multiple preachers came in, just helping everybody get through it,” Roberts said. “Our wrestling coach is there helping us out. Everybody’s there. The whole community is wrapped around us right now.”
Students shared fond memories of Tyler Curtis.
“He was always emotionally strong. He was always there when we needed him. We’ve had a lot of fun memories today, and he’d eat me alive if he knew I was crying over this, telling me to get tougher. That’s just the kind of guy he was, but he was my best friend, one of my best friends. It just hurts to see that he was gone so soon,” Roberts said.
Two weeks ago, Tyler Curtis was wrestling in the semi-state tournament, after he took third in the regional meet the week prior. Roberts wrestled in the same meet, having taken fourth in regionals.
Roberts said Tyler Curtis’s real skill was on the baseball diamond.
“He was good at baseball. He was real good at baseball. He would have went far,” Roberts said.
