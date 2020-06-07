BLOOMINGTON — Shipshewana native and former Miss Indiana Shelli Yoder has won a Democratic primary for a seat in the Indiana Senate, toppling a field of candidates that included state Democratic Party Chairman John Zody.
Unofficial returns released from Tuesday’s primary election show Yoder received 80% of the vote in the three-candidate Democratic primary that included state party Chairman Zody, the Associated Press reported.
Yoder is former Monroe County Council member who was the party’s 9th Congressional District nominee in 2012 and 2016 but lost competitive races both times.
Republicans don’t yet have a candidate for the heavily Democratic state Senate district that includes Bloomington and most of Monroe County.
Yoder is seeking to replace Democratic Sen. Mark Stoops of Bloomington, who decided to not seek election to a third term.
Zody has been the state party chairman for the past seven years, a time during which Democrats haven’t won any statewide races or broken the supermajority holds that Republicans have in the Indiana House and Senate.
Yoder was Miss Indiana in 1992 and went on to take second runner-up in the Miss America pageant that year.
She graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University, Fort Wayne, with a bachelor’s degree. She also holds two master’s degrees.
Last month she was named one of three distinguished alumni at Vanderbilt University’s Divinity School for her public service.
She is a lecturer at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, Bloomington.
