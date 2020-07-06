CHURUBUSCO — Sugar Grove Church will be hosting The Living Water Bluegrass Band on Sunday, July 12.
Living Water's mission is to bring the good news of the gospel message through music for the glory of God and the benefit of His church.
The group performs around the state at churches, fairs, festivals, nursing homes and cultural events. Their song selection is a mix of traditional hymns, southern spirituals and Country gospel.
The group is also known for their light-hearted spirit. Audience members can anticipate an entertaining rendition of Johnny Cash's "Daddy Sang Bass" when performing live. Along with their vocal music, the guys play the banjo, mandolin, electric, bass and acoustic guitars
In the spring of 2017, Living Water released a self-titled CD with 14 classic tracks. The CD includes a special guest performances by Findlay City School's orchestra conductor and music instructor, Ken Pressel, on the fiddle.
Sugar Grove Church is located at 5019 E. 500S, Churubusco. Living Water will be playing at all three services that day — 8:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Call the church for more information at 260-693-1718.
