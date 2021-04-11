CHURUBUSCO — Is there another lift station that needs to be addressed for the town? This brought up questions for the Churubusco Town Council this week.
Wastewater Department Head Bob Gray said he has been wanting to address the lift station at Line Street and Clingerman Avenue.
Town Supervisor Jeremy Hart told the council the town would have to start working on Clingerman to learn more, but believed that the four main lift stations being addressed with the upcoming sewer project would alleviate some of the issues.
Councilman Mark Pepple expressed some frustration, asking why the issue had not been put on the project plan list for the upcoming sewer work.
"Why were we not talking about this piece in the planning process?" Pepple asked.
It was pointed out that this area also involves land managed by the county, taking a little more effort to work through.
Likely discussions will continue to iron out any confusion or further questions raised at the meeting regarding this issue.
At the meeting, the council introduced and approved an ordinance which would allow for the issuance of a bond to cover the cost of the upcoming sewer project, which would upgrade town lift stations and improve infrastructure, particularly at the sewer plant. The ordinance allows up to a $10 million bond, but town officials have stressed in the past they do not wish to use this much money.
The ordinance would also allow the town to use remaining funds from past bonds to help pay for the project.
