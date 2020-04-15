Crafternoon!
Have you been hitting your hobbies hard the last few weeks? Maybe you want to, but need some inspiration? Join library staff every Thursday on Facebook for Crafternoon, where patrons share their latest crafty creations.
Kitchen science
Each week Youth Services Librarian Mary Graber will show fun STEM projects that you can do at home with basic supplies. Her video for this week can be found on the library’s Facebook page.
Nursery rhyme time with Christie
Join staff once a week for a musical program with Christie and her ukulele. This week the library will be featuring “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.” Look for the video on Facebook and the library’s YouTube channel.
Virtually speaking: Let’s talk books
Since patrons can’t meet in person for book clubs, the library has created an online reading group through Goodreads. It’s free to join, and once you have a free account, you can get involved in book recommendations, discussions and more.
Creative writing club
The library’s Creative Writing Club is still going strong, even at a distance. Club members exchange latest drafts the first Wednesday of every month. Then, the group meets and discusses each person’s draft through a Zoom meeting on the second Wednesday of each month. The next draft submission deadline is midnight on May 6. The next meeting is from 6-7:30 p.m. on May 13, either virtually or in person, depending on whether the library is open. Email ekronewitter@ppl.lib.in.us if interested in getting on the mailing list.
Don’t forget
You can find a variety of technology training videos on the library’s YouTube channel, including STEM projects for kids and tutorials for all ages.
