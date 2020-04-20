WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Adam E. O’Neil, 21, of Columbia City, was arrested April 14, charged with possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.
Thomas B. O’Neil, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested April 14, charged with possession of marijuana.
Jacob C. Wall, 18, of Roanoke, was arrested April 15, charge not specified.
Kayla M. Asztalos, 22, of Angola, was arrested April 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Mark A. T. Leazier, 41, of Columbia City, was arrested April 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles and paraphernalia.
Conner G. Hagan, 25, of Bloomington, was arrested April 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI per se and OWI second.
Anna C. Hall, 23, of Leesburg, was arrested April 18 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Jason C. Graf, 49, of Albion, was arrested April 18 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Riley D. Benson, 27, of Avilla, was arrested April 19 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a minor, criminal confinement, strangulation, disorderly conduct, interfering with the reporting of a crime and intimidation.
Christian P. Archbold, 24, of Winona Lake, was arrested April 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving.
Danita J. Marshall, 51, of Indiana, was arrested April 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with simple battery.
