Spring is here, according to the calendar though not always to the weather. But ducks are migrating and that’s as sure a sign of spring as greening grass and blooming dandelions and other early wildflowers.
Spring is not hunting season, but my older daughter and I went hunting, a duck hunt, a few days ago, using binoculars.
We drove to lakes and marshes and ponds looking for ducks. We found ducks and geese and swans, though not as many as we hoped we would when we drove out our driveway.
Ducks are web footed swimmers. They spend much of their lives on water, using webbed feet to drive themselves through the water. Mallard and black duck, pintail, shoveler, gadwall, wigeon and teal are called puddle ducks or dabblers. They feed in shallow water, shallow enough that when they can put their heads down they can reach the bottom while their tails are in the air. To fly, they spring from the surface of the water directly into the air.
Canvasback and redhead, ring-necked duck and scaup are divers. They feed in deeper water than puddle ducks, diving to the bottom to feed. To fly they rise up on the water, beating their wings, gathering speed, then take off when they have gained a certain amount of speed.
Hond mergansers and wood ducks feed in water like dabblers but they often perch in trees. They nest in trees, in natural cavities or in deserted woodpecker holes or in bird boxes. We have a bird box big enough for wood ducks in a tree in our back yard. We made that box and put it up hoping to attract screech owls. Screech owls never used it but for the last three years a pair of wood ducks have.
Wood ducks leave the nest soon after hatching, launching out the nest hole and fluttering to the ground. On the ground they gather together, then follow the hen wood duck and she leads them to water.
The first swimmers we saw on our recent duck hunt weren’t ducks. They were mute swans, four of those swans on the pond by our pasture. They’re residents, there almost every day the pond is not ice covered.,
We saw Canada geese on almost every lake and pond we visited, though not the pond by our pasture. We see geese land on that pond but the swans chase them away.
We saw one drake mallard in grass on the shore of a pond.
We saw one drake shoveler. We saw common a few goldeneyes, scaup and buffleheads.
We saw other birds, too, of course. We saw the common winter feeder birds at the bird feeders outside our windows before we even went out to our car. We saw male red-winged blackbirds at our bird feeders before we left the house and went to our car. We saw more male redwings at every lake and pond we passed and perched on power lines along the roads. We saw a robin walking across our yard.
We saw two sandhill cranes standing in shallow water near the shore of one pond. We saw a kestrel, mourning doves and two ring-billed gulls. The gulls landed on the shore of a pond near where we had parked to look for ducks, making it easy to see the black ring around the bill of each bird.
We were out many hours, from mid-morning until late afternoon. We ate sandwiches and drank cold drinks for lunch while parked on the shore of a little lake, looking out across the water through our binoculars as we ate.
Home again, I sat at my desk, my computer screen before me, and started to write about our spring duck hunt, adding two species to our bird list, a common grackle at a feeder and three turkey vultures that flew overhead.
