One morning recently, a cloudy morning with a threat of rain, I went driving on a county road, going slow, just getting out, looking for birds of course and other wildlife.
Two deer ran across the road in front of me. I saw a skunk at the side of the road and slowed even more so I could stop quickly in case that little stinker started across the road in front of me.
A hawk flew down from a power pole into the road before me, then back to another power pole. Red-tailed hawk, I thought, but when it turned so I could see the color of its tail, it was banded, black and white, not red. Further, the bird looked reddish underneath, particularly on the upper breast. This wasn’t a red-tailed hawk, it was a red-shouldered.
The red-tailed hawk is perhaps the most common large hawk of North America. Certainly it has the greatest range of any large hawk in North America, from the Atlantic Coast to the Pacific Coast and from Canada into Mexico. The range of the red-shouldered hawk is much smaller, from the Atlantic Coast into Mid-America and from the northeastern states of the U.S. into northeastern Mexico.
There are more than a dozen species of hawk in North America, red-tailed and red-shouldered, sharp-shinned and Cooper’s, common black hawk, Harris’s, zone-tailed, short-tailed, broad-winged, gray, Swainson’s, rough-legged, ferruginous and white-tailed, a bird of south of the border, with Mexico, that is occasionally seen in the southern tip of Texas.
Now consider not just the hawks, but other birds of the same family. Eagles belong to the same family as hawks. Kites belong to that family. The osprey is a bird of that family. Falcons are birds of the hawk family. That includes the American kestrel, a small bird, hardly bigger than a blue jay, with a range, like the red-tail, from the Atlantic Coast to the Pacific. Other falcons are prairie, peregrine and the gyrfalcon.
When I was a boy, growing up in farm country where nearly every farm had a chicken yard, all hawks were lumped under one name, chicken hawk. Hawks were not protected by law then and large hawks were regularly slaughtered, then hung with wings spread on wire fences.
Hawks are hunters, killers, but studies have shown that their usual prey is small mammals, particularly meadow mice, rats and voles. I’ve read many accounts of the larger hawks, particularly red-tailed and red-shouldered, landing on the ground in chicken yards, among the chickens, snatching a little animal, presumably a mouse, sometimes eating it there, sometimes flying away with it to feast somewhere else.
Hawks also eat large insects such as grasshoppers and crickets. Whether preying on mice or insects, hawks are beneficial.
I’ve seen a red-tailed hawk fly to the ground in a chicken yard, among chickens, snatch a little critter, then feast without the chickens becoming alarmed, without the chickens even showing any notice.
Hawks are birds of trees and open lands. They perch in trees, and on power line poles, and swoop down on their prey. They nest in trees, and, in mountains, on cliffs. Their nests are platforms of sticks. I’ve climbed to hawk nests, even climbed over the edge into the nests with the hawks circling overhead, screaming at me, but I’ve never been attacked.
Northern harriers are an exception. They are hawks, but birds of wetlands where they nest on the ground. I’ve found harrier nests, platforms of cattails, when I was a college student, studying red-winged blackbirds. I spent days wading among cattails, searching for redwing nests, marking them, returning when the young were about to leave the nest and banding the nestlings.
I didn’t see many birds on my recent morning out, but if I had seen only one, that red-shouldered hawk, I would have felt I had a good outing.
