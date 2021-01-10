I spent too much time last week being more choosy than I typically am.
I laugh at my wife sometimes when we go grocery shopping. She likes to buy those pre-packaged salads to take to work for lunch and she’ll take them off the shelf and examine each one like a jeweler with an eyepiece to evaluate the integrity of the lettuce inside. She’s very particular in that respect compared to my “Just don’t look at it and eat it” mentality when it comes to food.
On Wednesday, however, when a Washington D.C., rally and protest started to get unruly and when thousands swarmed the Capitol grounds, broke into the Capitol, entered the Senate and House chambers, vandalized and stole property from offices and occupied the Hill like a scene out of Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” it was pretty obvious it was time to sharpen my pencil and be a bit more deliberate with my diction.
What words are the right ones? Accuracy is of course No. 1 in the eyes of a journalist, but fairness and sensitivity are always part of the equation too.
So what words were the most accurate?
Protesters? “A person who publicly demonstrates strong objection to something; a demonstrator.” Things certainly started out as a protest before they got unruly. But too soft? If it were a Black Lives Matter rally turned into a skirmish with authorities, there would be those who would want stronger language and media outlets often deferred from other terms. So if then, why not now?
Riot? “A violent disturbance of the peace by a crowd.” I needled one of my constant Twitter critics when video came out of pro-Trump protesters skirmishing with police. As he’d tweet me every garbage can fire and broken car window from Portland or Minneapolis or wherever and cry “riot!”, I asked sardonically for him to let me know when that term might be appropriate here. Did glass need to get broken or did someone have to light a fire or what?
Insurrection? “A violent uprising against an authority or government.” We’re dipping into the vocabulary book now. Perhaps accurate, but the word just sounds bloody to the ear. One woman was shot and killed. A Capitol Police officer has since died. Many others were injured. But insurrection, to me, sounds like revolutionaries and government forces exchanging gunfire. It didn’t hit my ear right.
Coup? “A sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power from a government.” Familiar, but probably not accurate. Was the intent of the protesters really to seize the government or simply to intimidate it? I don’t think anyone expected that Viking Guy would be installed as House Speaker or that Confederate Flag Dude would be the next Secretary of Defense.
Mob? “A large crowd of people, especially one that is disorderly and intent on causing trouble or violence.” Probably accurate. But how many people took umbrage when Trump was labeling social justice protests this summer as mobs? It was accurate and fair in some cases, but Trump, as Trump does, used the word so broadly, often unfairly and frequently hypocritically (“Fine people on both sides,” anyone?) that the word felt tainted for the moment even if it might be accurate.
Insurgent? “A rebel or revolutionary.” Again, maybe fitting, but the word has so often been associated with terrorist fighters in the Middle East and Africa firing guns and blowing up bombs that to apply it at home to what transpired Wednesday feels like the wrong connotation.
Violent? “Using or involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something.” I even hesitated on a word so common as this. Did some people get hurt? Yes. But was the overall intent to hurt people? I don’t think so. “Destructive,” damage against property, certainly. But violent? I even questioned that.
I went through analysis of several terms, looking for the best ones. Rowdy? Raucous? Stormed? Invaded? Crashed? Smashed? Unruly? Unrest? Calamity? Lawless? Disorder? Tumultuous? Siege?
There was, is, no winning combination. There are probably people in northeast Indiana who read our coverage and found the words too soft, the same way others probably felt coverage of summer destruction didn’t rise to the level of language they would use.
There are likewise probably people around the area who looked at the same coverage and thought it was too much ado about nothing, people who will and do defend it, downplay it, excuse it or cook up ludicrous delusions that it was actually thousands of Antifa agents in disguise because “our” guys would never do this!
I spent an inordinate amount of time Wednesday weighing different words, thinking about their impact and implications, taking opinions from the other editors on staff and factoring that in as I tried to balance out what was most accurate, what was most fair and what was most agreeable.
In the end, I finalized my choices. I put them on the page, sent it to press and put it out to the public in hopes that it would best describe an indescribable scene of American carnage.
I stressed and swore and solicited and questioned and overruled and wrote and deleted and rewrote — I did all of those things because words do matter.
Trump is not alone in his quest to often seek out the most inflammatory word to describe people, events and situations he doesn’t like. It’s as bad on both aisles of Congress as it is in the cesspool of the social media comments section.
Politicians and people on the left bandy about Nazi and fascist and dictator as readily as people on the right throw out socialist, communist, Marxist and terrorist.
The fact that so many people on both sides have been recently throwing around the word “treason” like candy is utterly disgraceful and irresponsible. The most serious punishment for treason is execution. Get out the rope and start hanging everyone who disagrees with you? Is that what you really think and want?
And we wonder why large, heated gatherings so often explode? When you are constantly adding fuel to a fire, it gets bigger and bigger until it starts burning something you didn’t want it to burn, until it’s too hot and fierce to control, until it consumes and destroys everything around it.
I ask this of everyone as we go forward from this despicable day in U.S. history: Before you write, before you type, before you speak — stop, shut up, and think more carefully about the words you use before you begin.
Words matter.
Choose yours more thoughtfully going forward — for the sake of the country.
