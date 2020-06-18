I spend too much time thinking these days. Some days the grief of what I miss is over-whelming. There is so much to miss from baseball games to concerts, from my own shows to potlucks and campfires in my backyard. There were to be weddings and graduations including Graham’s graduation from Hendry Park! This especially happens when I see photos or see all the events crossed out in my datebook.
Then, I think of all the joy, and really, there is plenty of joy. I watch the night sky for Jupiter and the waning moon. I invite a few friends over for tea to chat with a social distance. I still order from all the restaurants once a week, although I have not dined in yet! In addition, luckily for me, my gal, Mary, at Finishing Touch is there for me with mask and all. Yes, I have been to the dentist too. Usually I chat with Val but she is covered up from head to toe as she should be, but it is hard to have a conversation with her. These are all good signs that life is moving right along outside my garden gate, but how far do I go, and how is it to tumble back into life?
This is exactly what I have been thinking, “how do we tumble back into life, and do it safely?” Here is the thing: For three months, I have been leading a rather isolated life. No one in. No one out. I have gotten used to this schedule. Yes, I still set the alarm and get up to make coffee, feed my cat, watch the news, work in the garden. There are, however, numerous events on-line that take my full attention such as Fitzgerald seminars, ukulele lessons, Zoom calls, Saturday night in northern Ireland (well, now that one is stellar!), story slams, painting lessons, Nannie’s Nursery School, Cocktails with Carolyn. My day is full. It is okay. I have gotten used to it. In fact, I guess you could say I have really gotten used to it, and it has become a pattern with me now.
Then, but then, I get an email from Colleen Everage about a meeting at Cahoots … a real meeting. I send a note immediately, “Not on Zoom?” No, indeed, it is to be a face-to-face real meeting. Wait! What does this mean to have a real meeting and see people? My very first thought is that I will have to actually take a shower and wash my hair. Oh, I get dressed every day, kind of. But showering? Hmmm … there has been no reason to do that very often. Showering is not a planned event anymore, and I would hardly have time for it anyway. Now I will have to shower? I look at my schedule for the meeting day. I already have an early morning Zoom event, I have a Zoom meeting with the suffragists (by the way, we tried hard to give you many events which are now canceled), and I have a story slam in Indy. Can I fit in a real meeting? She says there will be coffee. So do I take off my mask and drink the lovely coffee, or do I abstain and watch everyone else? Do I have to wear lipstick, if I can even find any? So many questions and so little time to decide.
My mind races. After this long period of time and isolation for me, it is strange to have this bit of panic. Is it normal to feel like this? Are you feeling like this? For some reason I cannot visualize just popping back into my life. I decided to do a little research. Healthline.com says habits form around day 66. What? Day 66 has past, and yes, I have formed many habits. Well, now we know. I must be really deep into my new routine by now.
So what about the anxiety? Dr. Brittany LeMond, senior neuropsychologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, has named this symptom of mine as “Re-entry Anxiety.” That’s it! She says there is a fear of going out after being home. Some of that is the worry of the virus. Perhaps I am a bit normal after all, and maybe you are too.
Therefore, Colleen, I will shower and then bike over to the meeting. I will sit six feet away with my mask on, and maybe, just maybe I will have a lovely cup of coffee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.