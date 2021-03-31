Happy birthday today to Kayla Crance and Willodean Shively; and tomorrow to Sabrina Wormcastle and Nora Josephine Blanchard; to Zac Hackett and Dennis Allman on the 3rd; Lindsay Hackett, Brooke Lenwell, Darlene Delanoy and Daryl Pott on the 4th; Derek McDowell, Barbara Crozier, Allison Bering and James Bowser on the 5th; Scott Duffitt, Melinda Love, Judy Myers and Jerry Addis on the 6th; and to Braylon McCoy, Meghan Perlich, Susan Conrad and Leland Blake on the 7th.
Happy anniversary this week to Gary and Molly Hudson and Jim and Ceil Parker on the 4th; to Kyle and Brook Meinika on the 5th; and to George and Carol McBride on the 6th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include April Fool’s Day today, tomorrow is Ferret Day, Find-A-Rainbow Day is on the 3rd, Walk Around Things is on the 4th, Read-A-Map Day is the 5th, Teflon Day is the 6th and No Housework Day is the 7th.
April is Autism Awareness Month, as well as, Couple Appreciation Month, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Humor Month, Garden Month, Jazz Appreciation Month, Inventor’s Month, Stress Awareness Month, Poetry Month, Welding Month, School Librarian Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Spring is in full swing, get out there and enjoy!
