Happy birthday today to Stacey Ray and Laura Parker; tomorrow to Dana Bering, Cory Alvord and Joseph Hiatt; Arlene Shively and Terry Bowser on the 18th; Sheri Cotterman, Alan Miller and Jamie Hiatt on the 19th; Natalie (McBride) Steffen on the 20th; Gordon Gilbert, Sue Allman and Larissa Smith on the 21st; and to Lindsey Ianucilli and Travis Knapp on the 22nd.
Happy anniversary today to Brian and Tana LaFever; to Jason and Jami Ousley on the 18th; and Dave and Carol McNall on the 22nd.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Titanic Remembrance Day today, tomorrow is High-Five Day, Ellis Island Family History Day is the 17th, Columnist Day is the 18th, Oklahoma City Bombing Commemoration Day is the 19th and Look Alike Day is the 20th.
Find some good in everything. It may not make hard things easier, but it does give you light at the end of the tunnel. Keep smilin’ and be safe out there.
