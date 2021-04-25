Happy birthday today to Dan Martin and Brad Dell I; tomorrow to John Waltermath; Parker Conrad on the 1st; Bree Fisher and Kyle Gilbert on the 2nd; Dale Crabill, Mitchell Lehmkuhl and twins Brock and Makayla Love on the 3rd; and to Darrel Sade, Joe Dickison, Linda Deck, Sheila Teague and Alayna Skinner on the 5th.
Happy anniversary today to Michael and Arlene Shively; to Phil and Angela Kelley on the 1st; Bonnie and Mike Lambert on the 2nd; Scott and Nila Duffitt on the 3rd; John and Emily Shafer on the 4th; and to Ken and Toni Wilkins on the 5th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Zipper Day today, tomorrow is Adopt-A-Shelter Pet Day, Silver Star Service Banner Day is the 1st, Life Insurance Day is the 2nd, Melanoma Monday is the 3rd, celebrate all things Star Wars and our local firefighters on the 4th; and Cinco de Mayo on the 5th.
May is BBQ Month, as well as, High Blood Pressure Awareness Month, Hamburger Month, Bike Month, Foster Care Month and Photography Month.
