Now that spring has officially arrived, here are some suggested lawn, landscape and garden activities for April from Purdue Extension publication HO-91-W, “Spring Garden Calendar,” by Purdue Extension specialists, B. Rosie Lerner and Michael N. Dana. Note that timing horticultural events and practices can vary from year to year, depending on weather conditions. The following information is intended as a general guide. Adjust activities according to local weather and site conditions, and be sure to read and follow label directions thoroughly on all products.
Indoor plants and activities
• Pot-up roots of tuberous begonias and caladiums in April for transplanting to the garden later.
• Prune, repot and clean houseplants as needed.
• Start seeds of warm-season crops for transplanting later to the garden (early April for northern Indiana).
• Keep Easter lilies in a bright, cool location out of direct sunlight. Water as soil begins to dry. The yellow pollen-bearing anthers inside the flower can be removed to prevent staining of the petals.
Woody landscape plants and fruit trees
• Plant a tree in celebration of Arbor Day, the last Friday in April in Indiana.
• Bare-root stock should be planted before new top growth begins. Balled-and-burlaped and container stock can still be planted later in spring.
• Remove and destroy overwintering bagworms from landscape trees and shrubs.
• Follow home orchard spray schedule to control insects and diseases. While trees are in bloom, use a pesticide containing fungicide only and no insecticide and thereby avoid injury to bees. Read and follow all label directions.
Lawn
• Seed bare spots.
• Apply pre-emergence herbicides to control crabgrass. The herbicide siduron is the only crabgrass preventer that can be used on newly seeded lawns.
Flowers, vegetables and fruit
• Plant cool-season vegetables and flowers as soon as the ground has dried enough to work.
• Harden off transplants before planting outdoors by gradually exposing the young plants to outdoor conditions of wind, brighter sunlight and lower moisture.
• Plant or transplant asparagus, rhubarb, and small fruit plants such as strawberries and brambles. Divide rhubarb and replant, if last year’s planting produced seedstalks.
• Plant sections of certified, disease-free potato “seed” tubers.
• Remove winter mulch from strawberry beds as soon as new growth begins, but keep the mulch nearby to protect against frost and freezes and to help keep weeds under control.
• Remove weak, diseased or damaged canes from raspberry plants before new growth begins. Remove old fruiting canes (if not removed last year), and shorten remaining canes if necessary.
• Prune grape vines to remove dead or weakened limbs, and repair support trellises as needed.
