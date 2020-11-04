As I sat at breakfast one morning, as I do almost every morning, I alternated between reading a news magazine and looking out the window at the birds coming to my feeders.
The birds were the usual birds I see at the feeders this time of year, black-capped chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches, tufted titmice, a downy woodpecker and a red-bellied woodpecker. They were all flying back and forth from the nearby trees and bushes to the feeders.
The news in the magazine was also the usual, for the present time, the coronavirus, COVID-19, global warming, air pollution, unemployment, politics, the presidential election.
A blue jay flew in to the platform bird feeder and all the other birds flushed from that feeder. A second blue jay flew to the peanut feeder and the red-bellied woodpecker that had been on it flushed. In a way, I thought as I watched the jays, they were more bad news, for the other birds at least.
A blue jay is only slightly bigger than a robin. But it’s a bully. It dominates other birds of approximately its size and smaller, driving them away from feeders.
A blue jay is also a colorful bird. Male and female look alike, purple crested with purple on the back of the head and back. They’re light gray on the face, throat and belly and their eyes and bill are black. They also wear black necklaces. Their wings and tail are bright blue lined with black and the wings have patches of white. The tail has a broad band of white across the end.
Blue jays are common birds over approximately the eastern two-thirds of North America, from the East Coast to the Rocky Mountains and from southern Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, including all of Florida. They are non-migratory.
In “Birds of America” blue jays are described as noisy, obstreperous, mischievous and destructive, particularly to other birds approximately their size and smaller. They rob the nests of other birds, eating eggs and killing and eating nestlings. They don’t rob the nests of larger birds but they harass great horned owls on their nests, circling over an owl on a nest, often with crows, and calling loudly.
I’m thrilled at the sight of a great horned owl and have often seen a great horned on its nest when I heard blue jays and crows calling and hurried to the area. Many of those owls, perhaps most of them, I would not have seen without being alerted to its presence by blue jays and crows.
Many people do not like blue jays. They have read of blue jays raiding the nests of other birds and are sympathetic toward those birds. I’ve known people who would bang on a window and scare a blue jay away when it landed on a bird feeder they had.
Farmers, generally, dislike blue jays. They call them corn thieves. Blue jays do eat corn. They land on the ears of corn when they’re ripe, pick them open, eat a few kernels, then leave. Being open and exposed, the kernels wither and dry.
I condemn blue jays for robbing nests of other birds, as many bird watchers do, and farmers condemn them for eating corn but approximately three-quarters of their diet consists of vegetable matter other than corn. They are particularly fond of nuts, I’ve read, of acorn and beechnuts and others. They bury nuts, like squirrels, and they fail to recover many of the nuts they bury thus planting many trees.
Blue jays also eat many insects, beetles, grasshoppers, scale insects and various caterpillars and insect eggs. They eat mice. They eat fish, which I presume they find dead, and snails and other crustaceans.
So, are blue jays good birds or bad birds?
