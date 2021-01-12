As your chairman, I want to share this message with you today.
As we move forward, we have an opportunity now more than ever to show the freedom-loving American people we represent that we are here fighting for them.
We’ve had a tough week in America, but it is time to focus on the future, and that is what the Republican Study Committee will do.
The Republican Study Committee will lead the fight, meet this moment with boldness and usher in a new era of the conservative movement on Capitol Hill.
We will communicate to the American people: We hear you.
That’s why I have laid out seven campaigns that the RSC will wage over the next few months. We will have more to come later, but think of this as our “roadmap” for the immediate future. I am proud to be your chairman.
The Campaigns
1. #SaveDemocracy: People are right to be frustrated with the way that states conducted the 2020 election. The rules were changed in the 11th hour in a way that sowed mistrust in our democratic process and many feel as if their votes weren’t counted. That can’t happen again. And that’s why I’m introducing a plan called the Save Democracy Act to secure our federal elections for 2022, 2024 and beyond.
2. #EndTheCensorship: Silicon Valley tech giants have amassed unilateral power over the dialogue in the public square. They don’t just police speech on social media platforms--their model for censorship is spilling over and affecting all areas of American discourse.
We need to take a stand now and fight for individual freedom of speech before it’s too late.
3. #CounterCCP: The Chinese Communist Party, and those who appease them in America, are the number one threat to worldwide freedom and democracy.
Take one look at what’s happened in Hong Kong in the last 18 months to see what happens to a liberal democracy under the rule of Beijing. Western democracies must take this threat seriously and a hard stance toward China must be at the forefront of U.S. policy.
4. #SaveHyde: Top Democrats have made clear they will attempt to strip the historically popular and bipartisan Hyde amendment from future spending packages, forcing taxpayers to pay for abortions. This amendment saves thousands of lives and protects the conscience rights of millions of pro-life Americans each year.
The Republican Study Committee is circulating a “Save Hyde” letter addressed to congressional leaders imploring them to defend and protect the 40-year-old Hyde amendment.
5. #HealthcareFreedom: Our healthcare system is in dire need of an overhaul. We must devise a way to deliver high quality care to everyone. A conservative solution would empower patients to control their own personalized health care and prioritize the patient-doctor relationship.
6. #PeaceThroughStrength: After four years of providing the Pentagon the resources they need to keep us safe, we have entered no new wars or lasting conflicts.
We must now continue those efforts and direct our Department of Defense to invest in new innovative technologies that will help us win a potential conflict with our near-peers China and Russia.
7. #BalancetheBudget: This is the signature issue for the Republican Study Committee. Each year, we produce a fiscally responsible budget that gets our spending back on track and doesn’t raise taxes on American families.
We cannot keep adding to the debt burden that will be placed on the shoulders of our children.
