Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.