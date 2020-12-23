It’s fall. Days are getting shorter, nights are longer.
Leaves on deciduous trees have changed from the green of summer to yellow and red and brown. Many leaves have fallen. There are more leaves on the ground now than on the trees.
It’s fall. The temperature is cold early in the morning, though not as cold as it will be in a few weeks. Most days this fall the temperature has climbed to 60, 70, even to 80 degrees by afternoon some days.
There is no ice on ponds, marshes and lakes. The pair of mute swans that nested in the cattails around the marsh by our pasture, and the two fledglings they raised, are still there and will be until ice covers the water.
The birds coming to my bird feeders are the same birds, I presume, at least the same species as have been coming to the feeders all summer — house sparrows, black-capped chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches, tufted titmice, cardinals, blue jays, gold finches and purple finches. I see two mourning doves, maybe more though I’ve never seen more than two at one time, a downy and a red-bellied woodpecker. They’re year-rounders, birds that come to my feeders every month.
There are two male red-winged blackbirds, again maybe more, coming to my feeders. Red-wings never used to be feeder birds, let alone winter feeder birds. Red-wings were birds of cattail marshes in spring and summer while nesting, birds that gathered in flocks, sometimes flocks of thousands, roosted in cattails at night and feasted on corm during the day, much to farmers’ displeasure.
I’ve seen two feathered winter visitors at one of my bird feeders recently, each just once, a dark-eyed junco and a red-breasted nuthatch.
When I’m not watching the birds at the feeders outside my windows during the day or reading or writing or taking a nap, I like to go driving, slowly, on country roads, looking for birds and other animals. I stop often, almost whenever I see a bird. I have, frequently two car windows open and listen for the songs and call of birds, particularly when I stop. But I neither see nor hear many birds this time of year, no meadowlarks or field or vesper sparrows.
The birds I see most are starlings, small flocks, perched on power lines. I see turkey vultures circling high in the sky and at carcasses of road kills. I see red-tailed hawks and kestrels and occasionally a red-shouldered hawk. I used to see a northern harrier occasionally, usually flying over a marsh, when the marsh wasn’t ice bound. but I haven’t seen a harrier in several years.
While many birds have declined a few have increased. I never saw a bald eagle or an osprey when I was young, or a wild turkey. Now I see a bald eagle or an osprey regularly though not commonly, usually flying. I see wild turkeys as often as I see eagles and ospreys, but in fields, never flying except when I stop and they are near enough to the road to scare them. And then they seldom flush but run into the nearest woods.
With the warm weather we’ve been having, warm for this time of year, there is no ice or snow and I stop at every lake or pond or marsh and look for ducks and geese. I often seen Canada geese, usually small flocks, either on the water or flying over. This fall I’ve seen blue-winged teal, mallards, wood ducks, American wigeon, shovelers, ring-necked ducks, scaup ducks, bufflehead, common goldeneye and ruddy ducks. I’ve seen pied-billed grebes, great blue and green herons.
As I’m driving I’m also hoping to see a few other winter visitors, rare northern birds, a rough-legged hawk, a flock of snow buntings, a snowy owl.
And I have seen them, but not this year.
