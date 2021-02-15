It’s February.
The first month of the new year has passed. Each day the sun rises a few minutes earlier. Each day is a few minutes longer than the
day before.
The difference in length of day isn’t noticeable from one day to the next, but it is
noticeable from one week to the next.
This week, the first week of the second month of the new year, is more wintry than any week in January, the first month of the new year was. The temperature was below 10 degrees this morning, colder than any day I remember in January.
There’s several inches of snow. Lakes and all but the swiftest flowing rivers are ice covered, frozen over. There are men ice fishing.
The birds coming to my bird feeders are the same species, probably the same birds that have been coming to the feeders all winter. There are black-capped chickadees, tufted titmice, white-breasted nuthatches, downy and red-bellied woodpeckers, occasionally a hairy woodpecker.
There are goldfinches in winter plumage, house sparrows, tree sparrows, two or three white-crowned sparrows, cardinals and blue jays and, intermittently, two mourning doves.
The birds I see when I’m out are year-rounders, summer and winter birds, crows, red-tailed hawks and kestrels. When I’ve gone to a lake or river where there is open water I’ve seen Canada geese, mallards, mute swans and sandhill cranes.
Once this winter, last year not this, two sandhill canes landed in our pasture.
I want to see some birds I have not seen this winter, migrants, indicators of spring.
I want to see robins and bluebirds and indigo buntings and warblers. My older daughter did see three robins in our yard a few weeks ago but I didn’t see them. I wrote about them in one of my articles, however, and soon after I wrote the article I received an email from someone telling me they had recently seen six robins.
I want to see more waterfowl.
I’ve seen Canada geese. I recently received an email about a flock of ducks, with a picture, as I received the email about robins. The ducks were goldeneyes. Or were they buffleheads? I don’t remember.
I want to see song sparrows, in the bushes in our yard, and chipping sparrows. When I go driving on country roads I want to see meadowlarks and vesper sparrows and field sparrows. I want to see grackles and red-winged blackbirds. I’d even like to see cowbirds. Cowbirds are spring birds, indicators of spring.
I want to see barn swallows flying in and out of our barn.
I’ve seen a red-tailed hawk now and then all winter, and a kestrel, usually perched on a power line or pole. I’d like to see more of each.
I’d like to see turkey vultures, circling high in the sky or on the ground along the side of a road, though when I see them along the side of the road they’re feeding on some critter that’s been killed on the road and I always feel sorry for the road kill whether it’s a raccoon or an opossum, a squirrel or a woodchuck or a deer, a dog or other animal.
There are other indicators of spring, of course. The buds on trees and bushes are expanding. Buds are pening, leaves are spreading. In yards the grass is growing, turning green. Dandelions are blooming, the earliest are even going to seed, becoming balls of fluff.
In grasslands and woodlands and wetlands, marshes, other wildflowers bloom. One of the earliest wild flowers to bloom is marsh marigold, as its name indicates, a marsh blossom.
I want to go outside without a coat and scarf and mittens and not be cold. I want the good old summer time though when summer comes, on days the weather is hot I’ll complain just like everyone else.
