There were robins in our yard a few days ago.
It’s January!
This is no time of year for robins. There were five of them. They were in the trees, flying down to the ground and back into the trees.
Robins are common everywhere in the U.S. and in southern Canada in summer. But in the northern states, including northern Indiana, robins are gone in winter. They’ve flown south, migrated. To us in the northern states, robins are regarded as a sign of spring, harbingers of spring.
I’ve seen robins in northern Indiana in January before. But I don’t recall seeing them in my yard in January. When I’ve seen them in northern Indiana in winter I’ve seen a small flock in a woodland, the state park near my home, for example.
Robins are migrants. They fly south for the winter, south of northern Indiana anyway. Were the robins in my yard a sign of spring? Will spring be early this year?
It’s been an unusual winter. There’s been very little snow. There has been cold weather, many days, and nights, when the temperature was below freezing, but there have been no extremely cold days, or nights, nor days or nights when the temperature was near zero. I don’t recall a single day, or night, when the temperature was as low as 10 degrees this winter.
I’ve seen other birds this winter that I haven’t expected to see. Two mourning doves have been coming to my bird feeders this winter. Not every day, but regularly, often several times a week. Mourning doves, when I was young, were like robins, a sign of spring.
Recently ,I was pleased to have two pine siskins on a thistle seed feeder.
Pine siskins are finches. They’re much like goldfinches. They’re the size of goldfinches and they’re yellow, but with dark brown stripes. They are often seen in small flocks with goldfinches, and with redpolls and crossbills. They nest farther north, in coniferous forests. They are described in my books as erratic winter wanderers. I have seen pine siskins at one of my feeders before, in winter. T
hough they are not a sign of spring they are, to me, seldom seen winter visitors and a sign that this is an unusual winter.
There’s a red-breasted nuthatch coming to my feeders this winter. I don’t see it every day, but often, usually on days when the temperature is mild. There’s a white-crowned sparrow coming to my feeders this winter, a rare winter visitor and, to me, a sign of a mild winter. If this winter was as severe as usual that bird, I believe, would have flown farther south.
I’ve seen other birds I think of as summer birds this winter.
Last month. there were a few male red-winged blackbirds coming to my platform bird feeders. No females, just males. But they’re gone now. I don’t know why they were here as late in the season as they were or why they left when they did, presumably to go south.
There are flocks of Canada geese, wherever there is open water, not frozen over, and in harvested fields, particularly harvested corn fields, feeding on fallen grain I presume. My older son heard, then saw, a belted kingfisher at a river that had not frozen over.
Robins, mourning doves, pine siskins, a red-breasted nuthatch, a white-crowned sparrow, male red-winged blackbirds, until earlier this month, Canada geese, a belted kingfisher, and the usual winter birds, black-capped chickadees, tufted titmice, downy woodpeckers, house sparrows, cardinals and blue jays.
Birds are varied, active, numerous, though not as numerous aw they used to be.
Bird watching is an alternative to visiting in these days of the coronavirus.
