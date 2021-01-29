There aren’t as many birds as there were when I was a boy.
Not in North America. I’ve read that birds have declined in North America by nearly a third, 30%, since I was young.
I recognized that there were changes when I was young, before I read any reports. I stopped seeing chimney swifts and nighthawks when I was young. They were two of the most common summer birds when I was a boy. But then, suddenly it seems, they were gone.
Whip-poor-wills weren’t as numerous as cuckoos but I saw them regularly. Not any more. There are many other birds that aren’t as numerous as they used to be, that I don’t see as often as I used to. Brown thrasher, catbird, wood thrush, veery and whip-poor-will are a few.
I see and recognize that there has been a decline in birds whenever I go out now. This morning, for example, I drove into the nearest town, went to the bank and the Post Office, then drove home. I went on a country road. It’s a trip I’ve made many times. And always, now I keep track of the birds I see.
This morning, as I drove into town, I saw two little birds fly across the road in front of me, too distant for me to seenwell enough to identify, and one kestrel perched on the power line at the side of the road near town.
I saw just three birds. A few years ago I’d have seen a dozen birds or more, field sparrows, vesper sparrows, bluebirds, indigo buntings, at least two, maybe more kestrels, a red-tailed hawk or two, crows, at least one turkey vulture. If it had been summer I’d have seen meadowlarks, grackles and red-winged blackbirds.
While birds as a whole, and many species, have declined, some seem, particularly the birds coming to my bird feeders, black-capped chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches, titmice, blue jays, downy woodpeckers and house sparrows coming to my bird feeders, which I stock year-round, seem to be as numerous as ever.
There are more cardinals coming to my feeders now than there were when I moved here, to northern Indiana. No cardinals came to my feeders then. Cardinals were birds of farther south. Southern Indiana was the northern limit of their range then. But cardinals have expanded their range north and increased in number, I presume, and are now common birds at my feeders.
There are other birds that have increased in number also. Bald eagle, for one. I never saw a bald eagle until I was in college. Then I saw one along the shore of a lake a few miles north of the college campus. Now I see a bald eagle every now and then.
Ospreys have increased. Ospreys and bald eagles have both benefited from nesting platforms in poles put out for them. I know of two of these artificial nesting platforms that have been used, by ospreys, every year, for several years.
Canada geese have increased greatly. When I moved to Indiana people of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources were taking Canada goose eggs from active nests, hatching the eggs in incubators, caring for the goslings until they were old enough to care for themselves, then releasing them in suitable habitats. Now Canada geese are common in Indiana and in the neighboring states.
Some species of duck have increased, mallard, blue and green-winged teal, wood duck, hooded merganser. The mallards and teal have benefited from wetlands established in Fish and Wildlife Areas, the wood ducks and hooded mergansers from suitable nest boxes put on trees in or around wetlands.
Turkey vultures have increased. Most birders will tell you the increase in vultures has had nothing to do with the activities of people. Road kills benefit vultures.
