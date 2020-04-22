Polls will be open June 2 for Indiana’s primary, but that doesn’t mean you have to go.
For a lot of people, especially older people or those with health problems, it’s probably better not to head out to a polling site, be in lines or crowds and touch poll pads and voting machines that a bunch of people have touched before you.
Yes, the June 2 primary is still a month and a half away, but anyone who thinks all concerns about COVID-19 will be dead and gone by then is either hopefully optimistic or dangerously naive.
According to one local clerk, a survey of all 92 Indiana counties indicated about half wanted to go totally vote-by-mail for the primary.
That’s not happening, however, as Secretary of State Connie Lawson said definitively Thursday that there will be in-person voting available for the primary.
Anyone who was paying attention to Wisconsin a few weeks ago probably doesn’t need a reminder that ushering hundreds into polling places during a pandemic isn’t necessarily the greatest idea.
Thankfully, Indiana has withdrawn its rules regarding who can request mail-in ballots. Normally people have to indicate a reason why they need a mail-in absentee ballot, things like you’ll be out of the state or that you’re infirm and can’t leave your house.
This spring, anyone and everyone who wants a mail-in ballot can get one. In the vein of former South Bend Mayor and Democratic candidate for president Pete Buttigieg’s “Medicare for all who want it” slogan, this is “mail-in ballots for all who want it.”
We suggest you take advantage of this limited-time offer.
Requesting an application for a ballot is as easy as calling your county clerk’s office or by getting one online at indianavoters.com. Fill it out, sign it and mail it to the clerk. The deadline to request ballots is May 21.
After receiving your request, the clerk’s office will check that you’re an active registered voter and, if you are, they’ll mail you a ballot.
Fill out your ballot, sign it and send it back. As long as it’s received by noon on Election Day, June 2, it’ll get counted.
For those people who buy into the boogeyman that mail-in ballots are highly susceptible to fraud, here’s the checks county officials have in place to make sure all votes are legitimate:
• Ballots are only mailed to active registered voters.
• Officials compare signatures on your application and ballot to ensure they’re the same.
• Officials can check and compare the signature on your voter registration, too, if there are questions.
• If there are issues or errors, election staff can contact you to try to solve it or even send back a ballot to correct it.
If you absolutely want to go to the polling place and vote in person, you have that option this election.
But there are legitimate public health reasons why it might be a better idea to sit on the sidelines and file your vote via the mail.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
