One morning recently, I sat down at my desk, turned on my computer screen and typed the heading for an article.
I hadn’t decided on a subject, but that’s not unusual. I often think of the subject for my next article while sitting at my desk, either staring at my computer screen or out the window beyond the window.
It was a stormy morning, mid-morning, but the sky was dark and a strong wind whipped the near leafless branches of the trees outside back and forth. It was a cold wind, I knew as I had been out. But I’d only been out briefly as it was not only cold, it was raining.
Stormy as it was, however, there were birds coming to the feeder outside the window.
Two black-capped chickadees or more, though I didn’t see more than two at a time, flew back and forth between the trees and the feeder. Two white-breasted nuthatches, or more, flew in and out with the chickadees. Several tufted-titmice accompanied the chickadees and the nuthatches and a downy and a red-bellied woodpecker. There were cardinals and blue jays, goldfinches and purple finches, male red-winged blackbirds and mourning doves.
Red-winged blackbirds and mourning doves weren’t feeder birds when I was a boy, nor were they winter birds. I didn’t see either this time of year. They were migrants. They were somewhere in the south in December. I didn’t see a redwing or a mourning dove until March or April and when I did see one, it was a harbinger of spring, of warmer weather.
I saw three other birds outside my window that morning, two species, a red-breasted nuthatch coming to the feeder and two dark-eyed juncos on the ground below. Red-breasted nuthatches and dark-eyed juncos nest farther north. They’re winter birds to us, visitors from farther north.
I could write about any of those birds, I thought. But I’ve written about all of them, many of them, more than once. I thought of writing about the weather, too, but I’ve written about the weather many times.
As I sat considering different topics, the rain stopped.
I looked up and saw a small flock of Canada geese fly over, a gaggle of geese, to use the term bird watchers use for a flock of geese. But I’ve written about Canada geese as many times, I believe, as I have chickadees and nuthatches, titmice and cardinals and blue jays and all those other birds I’ve named.
But geese are waterfowl are different than those feeder birds. Geese are waterfowl, in a family with ducks and swans. They’re birds of lakes and ponds and marshes. They have webbed feet and swim as well as they walk.
The geese flew In the direction of the marsh at the edge of our pasture, our marsh. The marsh was open, ice free, even in the cattails around the shore. I should go out and see if the geese had landed on the marsh, I thought. Maybe there was some other bird, or birds, on the water of the marsh or in the cattails or willows around the shore. Just days before my older daughter told me there had been a belted kingfisher on a branch of one of the willows one morning when she walked by on the road with our dogs, getting her exercise and exercising the dogs.
Maybe I thought, I should write about a bird that had been reported to me recently by the internet, a sandhill crane, great egret, turkey vulture or black scoter, a ring-billed gull. Should I write about something other than a bird, or the weather?
Should I write about a squirrel. Should I write about a raccoon or an opossum, a deer or a beaver? I see those almost every time I go driving, dead in or along the side of the road.
