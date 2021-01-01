I’m dreaming of a white Christmas.
OK, so I’m not really dreaming of a white Christmas.
But I’m thinking of a white Christmas. Continuing with the words of the song, however, I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones I used to know.
Christmas was always white at my home in northern Iowa when I was a boy. Snow blanketing the ground was a part of Christmas, as much a part of Christmas as a Christmas tree. Shoveling snow off neighbors’ sidewalks and out of driveways was one way I earned money for Christmas presents. I got paid 35 cents for shoveling a sidewalk, 50 cents for most driveways.
I live in Indiana now, northern Indiana, about the same latitude, the same distance north of the Equator, as my home in Iowa. There should be snow on the ground, it seems to me. But there isn’t, not at my home in Indiana, nor at my boyhood home town in Iowa, according to the letters I’ve received with early Christmas cards from the few friends I have who still live in my home town.
It’s climate change.
The weather is warmer than it used to be. No snow at Christmas in northern Iowa and northern Indiana, and in other places of the same latitude is an obvious indicator, to me, of the change in our weather since I was a boy.
Ice, naturally, is another indicator. As boys my brother and I ice skated in winter on the river that ran through town near our home. My brother and I each had a sled and we slid down the hills to the river that ran through town. We played hockey on the ice on the river.
We had ice skates, but we didn’t have hockey sticks. Hockey sticks were too expensive for my brother and me and most of our friends. One of our friends had a puck and we used tree branches, trimmed to the length we wanted, for hockey sticks.
There’s a marsh, a small pond, on the property where I live now. When I moved here with my wife and four young children, I bought ice skates and looked forward to teaching my kids how to skate and to play hockey. Our pond has been ice covered. I’ve walked on it. But I’ve never felt the ice was thick enough to skate on.
There are mute swans, four of them, two adults and two young of the year, spending the winter on the marsh, as they have every winter we’ve lived here, leaving only when ice covers the marsh and returning within a day or two after the ice opens up.
There have been Canada geese, a small flock, on the marsh several times this winter when there was no ice. This winter, earlier this month, the water was open and my older daughter saw a belted kingfisher perched on a branch of one of the willow trees that stand around the marsh.
I’ve written before about the birds coming to our bird feeders this winter, and previous winters, black-capped chickadees and white-breasted nuthatches, tufted titmice, cardinals and blue jays, downy and red-bellied woodpeckers. These are birds that are here in summer also. They’re year-rounders, birds that don’t migrate.
This winter we have two migrants, birds that nest farther north, as I have also written before. But I have seen only two species, three birds, one red-breasted nuthatch and two dark-eyed juncos.
I’m thinking of a white Christmas just like the ones I used to know.
I’m thinking of white Christmases, when I got up early, put on a sheep-skin lined coat, a cap with ear flaps, boots and mittens, and went out to shovel snow off sidewalks and driveways, to make money to buy Christmas presents.
