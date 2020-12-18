Purdue Extension will be offering several virtual training opportunities set to begin in early 2021. Now is the time to consider these learning events and get signed up.
For you novice gardeners out there, Purdue’s new “Get Growing” series will interest you. This seven-week live, virtual program takes place Jan. 12-Feb. 23 on Tuesday mornings from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Get Growing is not as in-depth as the Purdue Extension Master Gardener program, and has no requirement to volunteer. The cost is $45, due by Jan. 5. Go to https://puext.in/GetGrowingInfo for information and a link to register.
For younger farm managers, “Grow Your Farm Operation” will interest you. Eight sessions on Tuesday nights from 6:30-9 p.m. will cover the topics of: marketing, precision ag, unmanned aerial vehicles, integrated pest management, financials, communication, succession planning and legal dos and don’ts. Held from Jan. 12-Mar. 2, the last session will include a panel discussion with industry-leading farmers. Register by Jan. 8 at https://tinyurl.com/GYFO2021. The cost is $100 per farm operation.
The “Beginning Farmer” program will offer those considering new farm-related ventures a chance to evaluate your current situation and plan for the future. The workshop will cover addressing the realities of starting a farm, assessing your farm’s assets, defining realistic goals, and creating feasible plans to achieve goals. The Thursday evening workshops will run 7–8:30 p.m. from Jan. 21-Mar. 4. It’s anticipated that some participants may be from smaller or hobby farms, and some may be from larger farms looking to diversify into a new venture. The cost is $48, and you can register by Jan. 8 at https://www.cvent.com/d/77q6zz.
“Annie’s Project” training is set to begin Tuesdays, Feb. 23 through Mar. 30. Annie’s Project is a six-week course designed as an online discussion-based workshop to bring farm women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field. The goal is to empower farm women to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information. Two class viewing options exist for Tuesdays on the dates described: 9 a.m.–noon, or 1–4 p.m. Register by Feb. 9 at: https://tinyurl.com/PUAP21. Cost is $65.
Finally, a state-wide virtual “Purdue Extension Master Gardener Basic Training” course will begin March 3 and continue each Wednesday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. through June 2. This is our in-depth horticulture training that does require volunteer work after the class, but it is enjoyable and rewarding work in your local community. In addition to the two-hour training session, an additional one-hour “local connection” class will enable you to connect with local Extension Educators and class members each week to delve more deeply into the subject of the week. I will be involved with this class for Whitley County, along with my regional colleagues in Allen, Steuben and LaGrange Counties. For more information, visit https://www.purdue.edu/hla/sites/master-gardener. The cost is $175 for individuals or $270 for two people sharing a manual. Registration will open in early January, and registration deadline is Feb. 12.
Note that we are also tentatively planning for a fall 2021 in-person Extension Master Gardener Basic Training class involving Noble and Whitley counties.
For more information, contact Purdue Extension in Whitley County at 260-244-7615. If you live outside of Whitley County, feel free to contact your own county’s Extension office. A full listing of contact information for county Extension offices is at https://extension.purdue.edu/about#counties.
