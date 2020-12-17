Happy birthday today to Linda (Veazey) cook, Daniele Hass and Brenda Poyser; Kendall King and Phyllis Geiger on the 19th; Bradley Martin, Dianne Green, Dawn Creech and Valory Pittenger on the 20th; Lance Pulley, Marilyn Gross, Joey Lehmkuhl and Junior Geiger on the 21st; Sharon Briggs, Ollie Shank, Pat Alspaugh, Ed Shively and Ralph Michael Craig on the 22nd; and to Tim McDowell and Grace Krider on the 23rd.
Happy anniversary to Harold and Judy Schinbeckler on the 18th; to Jim and Nancy Ritchie on the 21st; and to Gary and Aimee Savieo on the 23rd.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Maple Syrup Day today, tomorrow is Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, Hard Candy Day is the 19th, Sangria Day is the 20th, Flashlight Day is the 21st, Date Nut Bread Day is the 22nd and Root’s Day is the 23rd.
The holidays are always a good time to reflect. The old year is on the way out, and we look toward the new year with great hope. This year especially! Have a safe and happy holiday to all.
