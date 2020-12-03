Happy birthday today to Catherine Wappes, Jay Ziegler and Rita Ransom; and tomorrow to Dianne Tulley, Linda Sutton and Jonathan McCoy; to Steve Merrill on the 5th; Audrey Huelsenbeck and Samuel Huelsenbeck on the 7th; Maureen Hollopeter and Kevin Avery on the 8th; and to Tony Allman on the 9th.
Happy anniversary today to Matt and Trisha Lee.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Giving Day today, tomorrow is Dice Day, Bathtub Party Day is the 5th, Microwave Oven Day is the 6th, Pearl Harbor Day is the 7th, Brownie Day is the 8th and Pastry Day is the 9th.
As the holidays are here, remember that things don’t have to get crazy. Sometimes, its as simple as remembering those you love. Other times, it takes remembering that there are things you can control — and things you can’t. Act on those you can — and somehow the one’s you can’t will work out by themselves. Happy Holidays, ya’ll, and be safe out there!
