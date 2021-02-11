Happy birthday today to Bruce Hare and twins Tara Pettigrew and Heather Lortie; tomorrow to Harriet Metz, Everett Liggett Jr. and Payton Summers; Wayne Gibson on the 13th; Jean Baughman, Ruth Lang and Cameron Pulley on the 14th; Paul Sade Jr., Keith Bohde and Dee Dee McCoy on the 15th; Tonya Corson and Jennifer Fletcher on the 16th; and to Bob Egolf, Heather Noyes and Lorele Yager on the 17th.
Happy anniversary tomorrow to Jon and Julie Turla; to Stacy and R.T. Refeld on the 13th; and to Ben and Katie Wagner on the 16th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Shut-In Visitation Day today, tomorrow is Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday, Radio Day is the 13th, Valentine’s Day and Organ Donor Day are the 14th, Caregiver’s Day is the 15th, Do-A-Grouch-A-Favor Day is the 16th and Random Acts of Kindness Day is the 17th.
Today may be just another day; however, you can never say “Thank You” too much. Everyday, lots of people come into our lives — and we into theirs. Take a minute to leave them with a smile. Today, I am reaching out to all of those who helped us. Thank you to all our friends, neighbors, family and first responders. You all make everyday a little easier — and a lot more fun. Thank you for being there and giving of yourselves when others needed it most. Keep on being awesome, and be safe out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.