Happy birthday today to Joan Taylor, Wilber Shank, Mandi Krecik, Jon Turla and Kory Poyser; tomorrow to Amy Kirchner, Nicolas Rawles and Alyssa Christieb; Mildred Orwell Emily Gordon Turla, and twins Madisen Ann and Alexandra Lee Lahr on the 20th; Margaret Bolen, Suzy Gross, Cully Wall, Susan Brady and Pam McCoy on the 21st; Dalton Kimes, Edna Goodyear, Jeremy Swartz, Ed Parker Jr. and Mary Ann Deck on the 22nd; Jessica Gaerte and Brianna McCard on the 23rd; and Bob Sade, Gary Wright, Tori Schemm, Jamie Smith and Annie Skinner on the 24th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Battery Day today, tomorrow is Eye Lash Day, Love Your Pet Day is the 20th, Mother Language Day is the 21st, Washington’s Birthday is the 22nd, Spay Day is the 23rd and Inconvenience Yourself Day is the 24th.
Inconvenience Yourself Day is a day to give of yourself. Make a small sacrifice to do a good deed for someone else. It takes just a moment to open a door for someone. Yet, it might be just what a neighbor needs at that moment. During these weird times we live in, it seems like we all need a hand with something. So, pay it forward. The effort is small but the rewards come back 10-fold. Keep smiling — it makes people wonder what you are up to ... and be safe out there!
