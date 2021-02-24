Happy birthday today to Dan Jasper; and tomorrow to Chris Coleman Jones, Joan Crance and Joan Herron; Alyssa Anderson, Nancy Herron, Courtney Nelson, Ingrid Coyle and Pearleane Kope on the 27th; Colt Crigger, Nicole Krider Huston, Marrisa Noyes, Mary Bangs, Kristina Pippenger, Phylis Sollazzo and John Krider on the 28th; Jaasiel Parker, Deb Schroff, Becky Killian, Brad Thompson, Deb Thomas and Timothy Rawles on the 1st; Franklin Geiger, Dave Sheets, Jeff Rosswurm, Emily Norris, Harold Fairchild and Sally Panyard on the 2nd; and to Susan Martin and Dan Elliott on the 3rd.
Happy anniversary to Betty and Jim Pippenger on the 28th; and to Sharon and Rick McDowell on the 2nd.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Pistol Patent Day today, tomorrow is Tell-A-Fairy-Tale Day, Polar Bear Day is the 27th, Floral Design Day is the 28th, Pig Day is the 1st, Old Stuff Day is the 2nd and Anthem Day is the 3rd.
March is Women’s History Month, as well as Caffeine Awareness Month, Craft Month, Credit Education Month, Nutrition Month, Flour Month, Peanut Month and Umbrella Month.
