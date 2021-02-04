Happy birthday today to Teresa Perry and Shawn McCoy; tomorrow to Arleen Zumbrum, T.K. Savieo, Christina Horne and Erv Brendel; to Jeremy Lahr, Randy Dreibelbis, Kimmy Fowler and Danielle Thompson on the 6th; Louise Kirkpatrick, Doug Herendeen and Jocelyn Ray on the 7th; Kelsie Murray, Riley Templeton, Jann Johnson, Brandy Bradley, Marla Crawford and Kevin Biddle on the 8th; Michelle Lahr, Michele Sade, R.J. Meeks, Kyle Meinika and twins Matt and Mike Shambaugh on the 9th; and to Anna Jane Skinner, Donna Jean Reichert and Darlene Crawford on the 10th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Thank-A-Mailman Day today, tomorrow is Weatherperson’s Day, Lame Duck Day is the 6th, Wear Red Day is the 7th, Boy Scouts Day is the 8th, Toothache Day is the 9th and Umbrella Day is the 10th.
Wear Red Day is all about recognizing that Heart Disease is the number one killer of women today, and it is called the silent killer for a reason. It is often hard to balance day-to-day life — even more so with all that has been going on lately. We women need to remember that we need to take care of ourselves — if not for us, then for those who love us. We do a lot everyday for everyone around us ... do this for them too.
