We made it through Week 1. And although it felt a little different with less fans, we still had exciting slate of games and a few dominant performances.
Here’s who made the weekly power rankings after the first week.
No. 1 East Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 1-0
Last Friday’s result: 31-0 victory over Plymouth
When is everyone going to learn that the Knights reload, not rebuild? Yes, it’s only one game, but it was one of those dominant performances I was talking about.
And if you’re looking for dominant individual performances, look no further than Rowan Zolman. The junior finished with two interceptions, a touchdown reception, a fumble recovery for another touchdown and plenty of big hits on defense.
No. 2 Eastside
Last week: 3
Record: 1-0
Last Friday’s result: 49-7 win over Heritage
Can we just take a minute to talk about how loud those Eastside uniforms were? They looked like a bunch of yellow highlighters out there, but you know what? I loved them.
The Blazers went out and backed up what I said last week about how they could be on top of these rankings at some point this season. They racked up almost 500 yards of offense, which is very impressive right out of the gate.
They have a big test this week at Adams Central.
No. 3 Angola
Last week: 4
Record: 1-0
Last Friday’s result: 55-18 win over DeKalb
I knew Angola wouldn’t be down for long. They really took advantage of DeKalb’s six turnovers, and Tucker Hasselman was Mr. Do-Everything on Friday with over 280 total yards of offense.
Some may say the Hornets should be higher on this list, but if they beat Leo on Friday, they will be higher. Guaranteed.
No. 4 DeKalb
Last week: 2
Record: 0-1
Last Friday’s result: 55-18 loss at Angola
The Barons would like a do-over if you ask them. The turnovers can be fixed, and if they are, then DeKalb should be fine. They have plenty of talent to overcome a performance like that.
No. 5 Central Noble
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 1-0
Last Friday’s result: 27-14 victory at West Noble
The Cougars surprised everybody outside of Albion with their win over West Noble on Friday. I knew Sawyer Yoder was a “Dude” as coach Hayden Kilgore likes to call him.
It was a program win for Central Noble, and they could pick up another this week with Columbia City rolling into town off a dominant win over Churubusco last Friday.
Others considered: West Noble.
