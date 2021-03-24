Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.