Happy birthday today to Bonnie Lambert, Jean Haynes and Sandy Lane; tomorrow to Levi Blanchard; to Whitney Ray, Danae Delano and Emmanuel Geiger on the 16th; Gloria Parish on the 17th; Bob LaFever and Rose Greve on the 18th; Andy Ott and Holly Gibson on the 19th; and to Pat Gerke on the 20th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Dress Up Your Pet today, tomorrow is Hat Day, Fig Newton Day is the 16th, Hot Buttered Rum Day is the 17th, Winnie The Pooh Day is the 18th, Popcorn Day is the 19th and Cheese Lover’s Day is the 20th.
Abraham Lincoln once said, “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to speak up and remove all doubt.” Yet sometimes saying nothing can be hard — no matter how “smart” it might be. Make it a great day, and be safe out there.
