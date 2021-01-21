Happy birthday today to Chris McCoy and Eric Hollopeter; and tomorrow to Nicole Minier; twins Eva Gilbert and Neva Gaff on the 23rd; Amanda Zolman and Annie Skinner on the 24th; Tara Plummer, Hilda Shively and Alma Fritz on the 25th; Mary Lou McDowell, and Vonetta Trowbridge on the 26th; and to Emily Munk on the 27th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Granola Bar Day today, tomorrow is Blonde Brownie Day, Pie Day is the 23rd, Peanut Butter Day is the 24th, Irish Coffee Day is the 25th, Peanut Brittle Day is the 26th and Chocolate Cake Day is the 27th.
Every action has a re-action. Use the right to be angry carefully — lest you will end up being cruel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.