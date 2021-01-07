Happy birthday today to Sara Deck, Mindy Barnhart, Laney Schenher and Cameron Tusing; and tomorrow to Amanda Lemish and Jenna (McClure) Rosswurm; Cheryl Wyatt on the 9th; Adam Nelson and Cristina Garcia on the 10th; Molly Blake and Ruth Warman on the 11th; Carlos Taylor Jr., Tommy Geiger, Brian Graham, Justin Blake and Tom Dawson on the 12th and to Karen Dyes on the 13th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Bobblehead Day today, tomorrow is Joy Germ Day, Static Electricity Day is the 9th, Save The Eagles Day is the 10th, Milk Day is the 11th, Sunday Supper Day is the 12th and Sticker Day is the 13th.
The 8th is Joy Germ Day — I didn’t know that we had a “holiday” just for trying to change the mind of a grump. Joan White of Syracuse wants us all to make an effort to hug, smile, grin and try to win over one gruff and grumpy grouch. Why not? Sounds like a plan, see what you can do today! Just be safe doing it.
