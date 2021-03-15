Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 42F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.