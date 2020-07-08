The following lawn, landscape and garden suggestions for the month of July are from “Summer Garden Calendar,” Purdue Extension publication HO-92, authored by B. Rosie Lerner. Timing horticultural events and practices can vary from year to year, depending on weather conditions. The following information is intended as a general guide. Adjust activities according to local weather and site conditions, and be sure to read and follow label directions thoroughly on all products.
Indoor plants and activities
• Keep an eye on houseplants that have been set outdoors. They need more water than they needed indoors. They will dry out rapidly in hot, summer breezes.
• Condition flowers cut from the garden for arranging by removing lower leaves, placing cut stem ends in warm water, and storing overnight in a cool location.
Woody Landscape Plants and Fruit Trees
• Keep newly established plants watered during dry weather. New plants should receive 1 to 1.5 inches of water every week to 10 days. Allow water to penetrate deeply into soil rather than sprinkling frequently and lightly.
• Apply a mulch around young plants to help conserve soil moisture and control weeds.
• Do not plant bare-root or ball-and-burlap stock at this time of year. Container-grown plants still may be planted, but only if you keep them well-watered.
• Continue fruit tree spray program to keep diseases and insects under control.
• Remove water sprouts (sprouts from the trunk) and suckers (sprouts from the roots) from fruit trees.
• Prop up branches of fruit trees that are heavily loaded with fruit.
• Pinch off faded rose blossoms. Continue rose spray program to control insects and diseases.
Lawn
• Bluegrass is a cool-season plant and is under great stress during hot, dry summers. If water is not applied, bluegrass becomes dormant and turns brown until more favorable conditions arrive in autumn.
• If you desire an elite quality lawn, and the lawn is watered regularly, a light application of a slow-release fertilizer in late July will improve the appearance of the lawn.
• Sod webworms can become established during this month. Because the turf is already under stress in summer, damage can be significant. Look closely for small, buff-colored moths or spotted caterpillars in the lawn. When found in large numbers, (several per square foot), apply an insecticide that is labelled for sod webworms according to label directions.
Flowers, Vegetables and Small Fruits
• Start seeds of broccoli, cabbage, and brussel sprouts to transplant later for a fall harvest. Harvest crops, such as tomatoes, squash, okra, peppers, beans, and cucumbers frequently to encourage further production.
• Complete succession planting of bush beans and sweet corn.
• Harvest summer squash while small and tender for best quality.
• Standard sweet corn is at its peak for only a day or so. The new Supersweet corn maintains its peak quality for a longer period. Harvest when silks begin to dry and kernels exude a milky, rather than watery or doughy, juice when punctured.
• Broccoli forms edible side shoots after the main head is removed.
• Mulch garden to control weeds and conserve soil moisture.
• Make sure potato tubers, carrot shoulders, and onion bulbs are covered with soil to prevent development of green color and off flavors. Applying a layer of mulch helps keep them covered.
• Allow blossoms on newly planted everbearing strawberry plants to develop for a fall crop.
• Renovate June-bearing strawberry plants immediately after harvest by mowing or cutting the leaves off just above the crown of the plant. Narrow the matted rows and remove excess plants, leaving the young, more vigorous ones.
• July is a good month to fertilize strawberries with one-half of a pound of actual nitrogen per 100 feet of row.
• Harvest raspberries when fully colored and easily separated from stem. Then, after harvesting is complete, prune the fruiting canes to make room for new growth.
• Remove faded blossoms from annual and perennial flowers to prevent seed formation.
• You can safely remove the foliage of spring-flowering bulbs after the foliage fades. This is also a good time to lift the bulbs for transplanting or propagation.
