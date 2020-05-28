Hoosiers will begin in-person voting next week, when early voting starts Tuesday and continues through Saturday.
Then comes Election Day on June 2, when political parties will choose their nominees for the fall election.
This year’s primary election carries little excitement at the top of the ticket, with nominees already certain for president and governor, and no U.S. Senate seat from Indiana on the ballot.
Voters still need to make important decisions about the offices closest to us — county commissioners and council members, courthouse officials and state legislators who affect our lives in ways equally important to the actions of governors and presidents.
As we go to the polls, Hoosiers should keep courtesy to their fellow voters in mind.
County clerks have been advised that they cannot require people to wear masks, use hand sanitizer or follow physical-distancing rules when they come to vote.
Any attempt to enforce those rules would be viewed as voter suppression — inhibiting people from voting.
Voting officials may not be able to require courteous behavior, but we encourage Hoosiers to self-regulate as they go to the polls over the next few days.
Recognize that some people standing in line with you to vote may be nervous and uncomfortable. Keep a respectable distance even if it’s not a rule.
People working at polling stations will be taking a medical risk — for low pay — by exposing themselves to hundreds of people on Election Day. Be especially thoughtful toward their safety, and don’t forget to tell them “thank you.”
Election officials can’t do anything to discourage us from voting, but we also should avoid behaving in ways that make our neighbors shy away from the ballot box.
Voting this year may not come with special coronavirus rules, but Hoosiers can apply the Golden Rule when going to the polls.
Learn from a legislator’s mistake
One Hoosier elected official learned a hard lesson about social media in the past few days.
State Rep. Jim Lucas, a Republican from Seymour, made a post on his Facebook page that many people considered racist.
The new speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives, Todd Huston, R-Fishers, responded quickly and appropriately. He removed Lucas from a leadership position and from two study committees.
For his part, Lucas denied that he is a racist and seemed somewhat apologetic.
On one hand, Lucas expressed resentment toward his critics.
However, he said, “I want to make it crystal clear, I 100% accept responsibility. … I own this. I have definitely learned from it.”
Lucas said Facebook is a great tool for communication, but people should be very careful about what they post, because the littlest things can be blown out of proportion.
We’re living in a time when people are so on edge, it takes very little to ignite raging debates on social media. Before posting something to light an online fire that could blow back on you, keep the lesson of Rep. Lucas in mind.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
