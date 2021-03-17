Happy birthday today to Abby Caswell, Emily Wyss, Marie Deck and Roxie Scherer; and tomorrow to Taylor Crawford; Julie Ann Deck, Britt Shambaugh and Rick McCoy on the 20th; Deloris Blessing on the 21st; Lacey Pulley, Sherrie Brady, Shelly Davis, Gladith Hile and Mark Tomlinson on the 22nd; Codie Traxler and Abigail Mickle on the 23rd; and to Jered Blanchard on the 24th.
Happy anniversary this week to Mike and Beth Konger on the 22nd; and to Max and Vivian DePew on the 23rd.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Awkward Moments Day today, tomorrow is Let’s Laugh Day, Day of Happiness is the 20th, Agriculture Day is the 21st, Goof Off Day is the 22nd, Puppy Day is the 23rd and Diabetes Association Alert Day is the 24th.
The best way to cheer yourself up is to spread the cheer around. It is very difficult to be down when you are making someone else’s day better. Try it and see!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.