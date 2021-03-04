Happy birthday today to Arrena Diffendarfer, Molly Hudson and Angie McCoy; and tomorrow to Michael Seel, Tom Egolf, Sandra Byrd and Shirley Stampe; Gary McDowell, Laura Hontz and Brein Schenher on the 6th; Lance Kirchner and Cliff Smith on the 7th; Jack Burks, Kim Wilson and Keith Bair on the 8th; Jeff Lenwell, Everett Troyer, Justin Nicodemus, Caleb Bonar, Cody Parish and Sherry Slavin on the 9th; and Alisha Liggett Hackett, Brent McDowell, Trevor Kelley, Grant Scherer, Shirley Sickafoose and Sherry Addis Sturgeon on the 10th.
Happy anniversary tomorrow to Jim and Carrie Harris, and Bill and Linda Green on the 9th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Hug-A-G.I. Day today, tomorrow is Multiple Personality Day, Dentist Day is the 6th, Be Heard Day is the 7th, Napping Day is the 8th, Barbie Day is the 9th and Mario Day is the 10th.
Too much leisure, like too much of anything, is not healthy. Go for a walk, help a neighbor, or just listen to what is happening around you. Disconnect from the internet/phone in your life — and rejoin the people. You never know what you might learn, and enjoy.
