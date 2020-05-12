April has passed, May has come, spring is here though there are still wintry days.
But there are birds at my feeders that indicate spring. There are male red-winged blackbirds, male and female cowbirds and common grackles, all spring arrivals. There is a song sparrow and two chipping sparrows, more spring arrivals. The dark-eyed juncos and tree sparrows that came to my feeders though the winter are gone, flown north to nesting grounds in northern forests.
American goldfinches came to my feeders all winter but they were in eclipse plumage, dull brownish little birds. Now goldfinches are molting, changing into breeding plumage. The males are becoming bright yellow, and jaunty black caps, white rumps and black wings and tail.
These are also days of the coronavirus and of the disease it causes, COVID-19. It’s a worldwide epidemic, a pandemic. In the U.S. and in many other countries, schools and libraries and many businesses are closed. Sporting events in the U.S. are postponed or canceled. Other events where large numbers of people would gather, in nations around the world, are also postponed or canceled.
In the U.S., and in other nations, people are advised to stay home, to wear a surgical mask when they go out, to stay away from other people, to keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone other person.
In one of the few stores that is open in my hometown, where I went recently to get something I thought was essential, I saw a man with an open carpenter’s rule, the blade extended to 6 feet, which he pointed at anyone approaching him, telling them not to get any closer than the end of the rule.
Birds and other animals are not affected by the coronavirus. I can get as close to a bird or other animals as I want, or as the bird will let me, without fear of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Birds have become my company when I go out. Birds have always been my company.
From the time I was a young boy, I have looked for birds, read about them, learned their name. Dad helped me build and put a bird feeder outside a window of our house when I was quite young. Now I have bird feeders outside several windows of my home.
Whether I’m inside or outside, walking or in a car, I’m always on the lookout for birds. When I’m the driver in a car, I know I annoy other drivers by driving slowly, even stopping now and then, to look at a hawk or other large bird perched on a power pole or soaring high in the sky or to try to identify a little bird in a tree or bush or in the grass along the side of the road.
Birds and my computer are my company, and my older daughter who lives with me, and her pets, dogs, cats and horses, And the other animals I see along the road when I’m on the road. Sadly, many of the animals I see in or along the roads, woodchucks, raccoons, opossums and deer, are dead.
I’ve seen many species of birds this spring when I’ve been out in a car, killdeer, horned larks, several species of sparrow, tree swallows and purple martins, red-tailed hawks, Cooper’s hawks and sharp-shinned hawks.
At marshes and lakes I’ve seen mallard ducks, shovelers, scaup ducks, buffleheads, ring-necked ducks, wood ducks, goldeneyes and hooded mergansers and many Canada geese. I’ve seen loons and a pied-billed grebe.
I’ve seen bald eagles and great blue herons, sandhill cranes and mute swans. I’ve not seen an osprey this spring but someone sent me a picture of one on a nest.
With birds for company, though I stay away from people, I’m never alone.
