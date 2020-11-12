Happy birthday today to Norma Crabill, Frank Kessler, Rose Harris and Adam Leazier; tomorrow to Harold Troyer, Caden Bonar, Carol McNall and Robert Miller; Larry Ellet and Katie Wagner on the 14th; John Hart on the 15th; Dallas Parish and Gary Ross on the 16th; and Joyce Yaney, Cindy Yant Pettigrew and Jason Bard on the 17th.
Happy anniversary today to Lance and Rachel Kirchner; to David and Beverly Bishir on the 14th; and to Sean and Carrie Barcus on the 15th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Chicken Soup For The Soul Day today, tomorrow is Kindness Day, Pickle Day is the 14th, Raisin Bran Cereal Day is the 15th, Fast Food Day is the 16th, Prematurity Day is the 17th and Mickey Mouse Day is the 18th.
Every story has two sides, depending on how you view it. Try seeing it from another’s vantage point, and things may look different.
