Happy birthday today to Jorian Longardner; and tomorrow to Tiffany LaFever and JayLynn Rosswurm; Amber Renee Miller, Bob Sollazzo, Mindy Lafeld and Mary Lou Vought on the 7th; Shawn Kelley and Dennis E. Miller on the 8th; Jori Hall, Luke Leazier and Tom Trowbridge on the 9th; Ken Tulley, Stephanie Miller, Alissa Schoon, Bill Andreas and Rachel Brice on the 10th; and John Mickle and Sheryl Dawson on the 11th.
Happy Anniversary to Frank and Jera Kessler and Kay and Randy Hooten on the 10th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Men Make Dinner Day today, tomorrow is Nacho Day, Chocolate with Almonds Day is the 7th, Day of Radiology is the 8th, Scrapple Day is the 9th, Vanilla Cupcake Day is the 10th and Veteran’s Day is the 11th.
On November 10, “Thank A Marine” in your life; and on the 11th, “Thank A Veteran.” Without them all, where would we be today? A big THANK YOU goes out to you all! (And to my sweetie as well, Happy Marine Corp Birthday!)
