Happy birthday today to Sherron Putt; tomorrow to Cory Hauser and Jon Shafer; Geoffrey Schenher on the 3rd; Debra Pott, Larry Ford, Dr. Zollinger and Callen Motter on the 4th; John Brady, Mark Archer, Christy Gibson, Madalyn Sade-Bartl, Jon Green and Ruth Leitch on the 6th; and Troy Trier, Jeanne Baughman and Lucille Schub on the 7th.
Happy anniversary today to Jerry and Rita Ransom; tomorrow to Bill and Sue Ransom; Steve and Barb Crozier, and Bob and Liz Schemm on the 4th; Ron and Marna Morris on the 6th; and to Gerald and Leona Gross on the 7th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include International Day of Older Persons day today, tomorrow is Smile Day, Techies Day is the 3rd, Golf Day is the 4th, Teacher’s Day is the 5th, German American Day is the 6th and Walk-To-School Day is the 7th.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as well as, Hispanic Heritage Month, Apple Month, Book Month, Crime Prevention Month, Cookie Month, Pizza Month, Bullying Prevention Month and Chili Month.
