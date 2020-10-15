Happy birthday today to Rick McDowell, Vikki McDowell, Marilyn Parish, Trella Mae Geiger, Desiree Caudill and Karen May; tomorrow to Dennie Hackett and Alex McDowell; Michael Ferguson, John Faylor and Robert Schaefer on the 17th; Carlie Horne, Jera Sue Kessler, Phyllis Anderson, Stephanie Arehart and Morgan Lenwell on the 18th; Linda Allman, Brooklynn Kelley and Darien Hauser on the 19th; Debbie Stauffer, Audrey Stauffer and Stephanie Martinez on the 20th; and to Zane Sade, Don Amber and Marreina Cearbaugh on the 21st.
Happy anniversary to Clarence and Ruth Resler on the 17th; Hal and Lisa May on the 18th; and to Brian and Marilyn Parish on the 20th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include I Love Lucy Day today, tomorrow is Dictionary Day, Pasta Day is the 17th, Mammography Day is the 18th, LGBT Center Awareness Day is the 19th, Brandied Fruit Day is the 20th and Pumpkin Cheesecake Day is the 21st.
Life is not always easy — sometimes its downright hard. Those who love you, and that you love never really leave — sometimes they just live in our hearts.
